Dr. Long has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Graham Long, MD
Dr. Graham Long, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long's Office Locations
-
1
Practice525 E Big Beaver Rd Ste 125, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 688-9860
-
2
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1465MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Skyline Plastic Surgery29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 688-9860
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
About Dr. Graham Long, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1932179132
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clin
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Long speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.