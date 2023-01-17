See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Graham Sellers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Graham Sellers, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (97)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Graham Sellers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Hospital New York and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Sellers works at Colon and Rectal Clinic of Colorado in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    SurgOne
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 839-5669
  2. 2
    Sellers, Brown & Strutt Aurora Office
    1400 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 839-5669
  3. 3
    SurgOne
    150 Old Laramie Trl, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 839-5738

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sellers?

    Jan 17, 2023
    I met Dr. Sellers at the most difficult time in my life. General physicians were unable to identify the source of my abdominal issues for months. I was 'rushed' into his office after a major issue arose suddenly. His kind and caring manner was reassuring and he quickly advocated for my care. He swiftly diagnosed my cancer (stage 3) and performed surgery within a week to reduce my anxiety (at least a little). I have insisted on seeing him for my freuent colonsocopies ever since. In short, he's amazing!
    — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Graham Sellers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Graham Sellers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sellers to family and friends

    Dr. Sellers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sellers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Graham Sellers, MD.

    About Dr. Graham Sellers, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801900089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai Hospital New York
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Graham Sellers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sellers has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sellers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Graham Sellers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.