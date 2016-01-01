Dr. Woolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham Woolf, MD
Overview
Dr. Graham Woolf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Woolf works at
Locations
Siamak Tabib MD Inc8631 W 3rd St Ste 1015E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Graham Woolf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1336282094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolf works at
Dr. Woolf has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolf.
