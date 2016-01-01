Dr. Granada Stephens Neil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens Neil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Granada Stephens Neil, MD
Overview
Dr. Granada Stephens Neil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Stephens Neil works at
Locations
-
1
The Neil Group Inc.1399 Ashleybrook Ln Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 774-2194
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens Neil?
About Dr. Granada Stephens Neil, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1609845478
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens Neil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens Neil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens Neil works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens Neil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens Neil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens Neil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.