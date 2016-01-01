Dr. Granit Veseli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veseli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Granit Veseli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Granit Veseli, MD
Dr. Granit Veseli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Veseli works at
Dr. Veseli's Office Locations
-
1
HH - Dept. of Cardiology270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2798
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veseli?
About Dr. Granit Veseli, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396036091
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veseli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veseli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veseli works at
Dr. Veseli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veseli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veseli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veseli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.