See All Dermatologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Anhalt works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pemphigoid, Hives and Latex Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Ernest Eckenrode, PA-C
Ernest Eckenrode, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Faith Esterson, MD
Dr. Faith Esterson, MD
3.6 (35)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-2992
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5933
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pemphigoid
Hives
Latex Allergy
Pemphigoid
Hives
Latex Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Vulgaris Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anhalt?

    Dec 14, 2020
    Dr Anhalt is the top in his field -he treated me for pemphigus vulgaris back in 2011 and I am fortunate to have no disease symptoms for the last 10plus years. I flew in from Chicago to be treated! I remain forever grateful to him.
    Nancy Kopke — Dec 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anhalt to family and friends

    Dr. Anhalt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anhalt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD.

    About Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255395539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mich
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Health Scis Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Manitoba / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anhalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anhalt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anhalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anhalt works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Anhalt’s profile.

    Dr. Anhalt has seen patients for Pemphigoid, Hives and Latex Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anhalt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anhalt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anhalt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anhalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anhalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.