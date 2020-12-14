Overview

Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Anhalt works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pemphigoid, Hives and Latex Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.