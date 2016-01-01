Dr. Barish accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant Barish, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grant Barish, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Grant Barish, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265526073
- UC San Francisco
- UC San Francisco
- UC San Francisco|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
