Dr. Grant Beck, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Grant Beck, DPM

Dr. Grant Beck, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Beck works at Desert Orthopaedic Center - East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert
    2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-1616
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Centerwell Pharmacy Inc.
    1397 S Loop Rd, Pahrump, NV 89048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 300-8528
  3. 3
    VIP Podiatry
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 410, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 300-8528

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2022
    Back in February 2022 Dr. Beck took care of my bunion. First, he tried pads on my inserts and that didn't work. Then he tried injections into the bunion. That didn't work. And then, he did surgery. And, that worked. I appreciate Dr. Beck starting from the beginning, because if one of the other procedures worked I wouldn't have to go through surgery. But, the surgery went well. Dr. Beck is a great doctor and podiatrist, and I would recommend him 100%. He also has a great bedside manner.
    Eileen Fowler — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Grant Beck, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Korean
    • 1649446220
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
