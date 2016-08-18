Dr. Grant Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Bennett, MD
Overview of Dr. Grant Bennett, MD
Dr. Grant Bennett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Conway, AR. They graduated from UAMS and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
-
1
Conway Regional Medical Center2302 College Ave, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 329-3831
-
2
Conway Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic550 Club Ln, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 329-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennett?
Excellent orthopedic surgeon! Had ACL reconstruction and wouldn't recommend anyone else!
About Dr. Grant Bennett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1841218617
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Greenville Hosp Sys
- UAMS
- Ouachita Baptist University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.