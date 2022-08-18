Overview of Dr. Grant Booher, MD

Dr. Grant Booher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Booher works at FORT WORTH BRAIN & SPINE INSTITUTE in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.