Dr. Grant Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Grant Campbell, MD
Dr. Grant Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
Eastover University Obgyn101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5301, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 863-9641
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 863-9640
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best gyno I've had. I get very sick on any hormonal birth control and had pain with sex that many providers either brushed off or were unable to diagnose for years. He was able to diagnose it as an autoimmune disease instantly and is one of the only doctors that didn't act a bit judgy towards me for not being on birth control as a younger woman, given my history with it. With my autoimmune disease, he explained everything to me very well and it's now doing much better with treatment. He's really nice, listens, is knowledgeable, and made me finally feel heard.
About Dr. Grant Campbell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1437173937
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.