Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD

Neurology
2.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD

Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Dominican Hospital.

Dr. De La Motte works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De La Motte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Trigeminal Neuralgia
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Corticobasal Degeneration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
EMG (Electromyography)
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Syncope
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD
    About Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1548412026
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Motte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Motte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Motte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Motte works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA. View the full address on Dr. De La Motte’s profile.

    Dr. De La Motte has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Motte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Motte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Motte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Motte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Motte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

