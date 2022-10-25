Overview of Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD

Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Dominican Hospital.



Dr. De La Motte works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.