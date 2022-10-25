Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Motte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD
Overview of Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD
Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and Dominican Hospital.
Dr. De La Motte's Office Locations
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An exceptionally nice and polite gentleman. He takes care of his patients with pride. And of course, he knows precisely what he is doing. He is truly the jewel in the crown.
About Dr. Grant De La Motte, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
