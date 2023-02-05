See All Urologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Grant Disick, MD

Urology
4.6 (77)
Map Pin Small Delray Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Grant Disick, MD

Dr. Grant Disick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Disick works at Neurology Offices of South Florida, PLLC in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Disick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grant Disick, MD, PA
    4600 Linton Blvd Ste 240, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 637-6061
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Grant Disick, MD, PA
    9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 220, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 487-5506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 05, 2023
    The office is very well run and efficient. My appointments have begun on time which I appreciate. Dr. Disick is down-to-business but personable. He spends enough time discussing my issues, asks questions, and is good at explaining how he sees my situation, what the options are and what his plan is for me. I highly recommend Dr. Grant Disick.
    Benjy Wolf — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Grant Disick, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639236797
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

