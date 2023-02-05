Dr. Grant Disick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Disick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grant Disick, MD
Dr. Grant Disick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Disick's Office Locations
Grant Disick, MD, PA4600 Linton Blvd Ste 240, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 637-6061Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Grant Disick, MD, PA9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 220, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 487-5506
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office is very well run and efficient. My appointments have begun on time which I appreciate. Dr. Disick is down-to-business but personable. He spends enough time discussing my issues, asks questions, and is good at explaining how he sees my situation, what the options are and what his plan is for me. I highly recommend Dr. Grant Disick.
About Dr. Grant Disick, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Disick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Disick has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Disick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Disick speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Disick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.