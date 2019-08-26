See All Plastic Surgeons in South Jordan, UT
Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small South Jordan, UT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD

Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They graduated from Eastern Virigina Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Fairbanks works at Grant Andreas Fairbanks, MD in South Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fairbanks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grant Andreas Fairbanks, MD
    10382 S Jordan Gtwy Ste 100, South Jordan, UT 84095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Primary Children's Hospital
  • Riverton Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Rhinoseptoplasty
Burn Injuries
Wound Repair
Rhinoseptoplasty
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CSX Railroad
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Utah
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 26, 2019
    One of the best medical professionals I've encountered. He is a genuine artist and a consummate surgeon. He approaches reconstructive surgery with the eye of a sculptor, always working toward the best outcome for the patient. He made an ear for our son (who was born without one) using our son's own cartilage and skin. Excellent result.
    Brad Winterton — Aug 26, 2019
    About Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1013056357
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rielys Hospital for Children|Riley's Hospital For Children
    Residency
    • Lehigh Vly Hospital|Waterbury Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virigina Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairbanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fairbanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fairbanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fairbanks works at Grant Andreas Fairbanks, MD in South Jordan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Fairbanks’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairbanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairbanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairbanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairbanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

