Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD
Overview of Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD
Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They graduated from Eastern Virigina Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Fairbanks' Office Locations
Grant Andreas Fairbanks, MD10382 S Jordan Gtwy Ste 100, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (435) 264-5665
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CSX Railroad
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Utah
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best medical professionals I've encountered. He is a genuine artist and a consummate surgeon. He approaches reconstructive surgery with the eye of a sculptor, always working toward the best outcome for the patient. He made an ear for our son (who was born without one) using our son's own cartilage and skin. Excellent result.
About Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1013056357
Education & Certifications
- Rielys Hospital for Children|Riley's Hospital For Children
- Lehigh Vly Hospital|Waterbury Hospital
- Eastern Virigina Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fairbanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fairbanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fairbanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fairbanks speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairbanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairbanks.
