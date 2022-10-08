Dr. Grant Gerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Gerner, MD
Overview
Dr. Grant Gerner, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED.
Dr. Gerner works at
Locations
-
1
Norman R Kaczmarek MD539 Harkle Rd Ste B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 795-7735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerner?
Dr Gerner diagnosed melanoma on my body two times. If he hadn’t been so Caring and vigilant I might not be alive today. He uses the latest in scopes and scans and makes sure that he checks previous images for any changes during current office visits. His office is small, intimate and immaculate. One rarely has to wait long. I am so grateful that he is my doctor.
About Dr. Grant Gerner, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1407924293
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Med Center
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerner works at
Dr. Gerner has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.