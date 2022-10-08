See All Dermatologists in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Grant Gerner, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Grant Gerner, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED.

Dr. Gerner works at Grant Gerner, MD in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman R Kaczmarek MD
    539 Harkle Rd Ste B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 795-7735

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Dr Gerner diagnosed melanoma on my body two times. If he hadn’t been so Caring and vigilant I might not be alive today. He uses the latest in scopes and scans and makes sure that he checks previous images for any changes during current office visits. His office is small, intimate and immaculate. One rarely has to wait long. I am so grateful that he is my doctor.
    Oct 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Grant Gerner, MD
    About Dr. Grant Gerner, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Med Center
