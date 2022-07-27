Overview of Dr. Grant Gilliland, MD

Dr. Grant Gilliland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OREGON and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Gilliland works at Texas Ophthalmic Plastic Rcnstr in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.