Dr. Grant Gilliland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grant Gilliland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OREGON and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Texas Ophthalmic Plastic Rcnstr9301 N Central Expy Ste 595, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 522-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Went to see Dr. about my eyelids drooping and was very impressed. I intend to use him for surgery but my husband had an accident and has to finish his recovery before I can.
About Dr. Grant Gilliland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OREGON
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gilliland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilliland accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilliland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilliland has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilliland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilliland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilliland.
