Dr. Grant Gonzalez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Grant Gonzalez, DPM
Dr. Grant Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois1770 E Lake Shore Dr Lowr LL1 Ste 1, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions
Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois200 S Cedar St, Shelbyville, IL 62565 Directions (217) 787-2700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois20733 N Broad St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Directions (217) 787-2700Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foot & Ankle Center Of Illinois2921 Montvale Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 787-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
been seeing dr Gonzo(as i call him )for a couple months now......the ulcers have healed .....all thats left is the amputation of the left big toe....which he is scheduling now.....we have connected over the time & i am very pleased with his skill......also his nurse Patti & the receptionist Carolyn as great!.....
About Dr. Grant Gonzalez, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.