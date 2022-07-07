See All Ophthalmologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Grant Heinz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Grant Heinz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Grant Heinz, MD

Dr. Grant Heinz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Heinz works at GRANT W HEINZ MD PC in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sujit Itty, MD
Dr. Sujit Itty, MD
4.3 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Angela Perry, MD
Dr. Angela Perry, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD
Dr. Derek Kunimoto, MD
4.0 (24)
View Profile

Dr. Heinz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grant W Heinz MD PC
    6007 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 833-3698
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heinz?

    Jul 07, 2022
    Mohs surgery left me unexpectedly with all the skin removed from my upper ear down to the cartilage. So grateful to have a skilled surgeon like Dr. Heinz who was totally unfazed by a complicated skin pull through because this was in his repertoire. Thank you Dr. Heinz!
    Richard Rhoton — Jul 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Grant Heinz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Grant Heinz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heinz to family and friends

    Dr. Heinz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heinz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Grant Heinz, MD.

    About Dr. Grant Heinz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730169608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant Heinz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heinz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Grant Heinz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.