Dr. Grant Hughes, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Grant Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Grant Hughes, MD
Dr. Grant Hughes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Rheumatology Clinic at Harborview333 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hughes is a fantastic Doctor. While clearly very intelligent & knowledgeable, he remains easy to talk to. He explains everything in a way I can understand & always listens to my concerns and how to resolve them. He looks towards the future & long-term care & not just immediate/current care which is very important. I've never had to wait long for an appointment, I've never felt rushed. And he really makes me feel at ease. He is the standard to which all Doctors should be measured.
About Dr. Grant Hughes, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1912128257
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
