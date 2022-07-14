Dr. Grant Hutchins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Hutchins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grant Hutchins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Methodist Women's Hospital, Midwest Surgical Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
1
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates PC8901 Indian Hills Dr Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-7057Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Alegent Creighton Health Mercy Hospital801 Harmony St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 397-7057
3
Methodist Physician Clinic Jennie Edmundson Hospital201 Ridge St Ste 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 397-7057
4
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 885-8700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
5
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC808 E Pierce St Ste 301, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-2997Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Methodist Women's Hospital
- Midwest Surgical Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hutchins really cares about his patients. You are not just a number. He wants to help you feel your best.
About Dr. Grant Hutchins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutchins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutchins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchins has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutchins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hutchins speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchins.
