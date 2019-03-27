Dr. Grant Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grant Jones, MD
Dr. Grant Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
1
Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute2835 Fred Taylor Dr, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 293-3600
2
Osu Neuroscience Center LLC2050 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 293-8293
3
Osu East Physician Services181 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-2663
4
Hughston Clinic - Columbus6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Repaired my severely torn rotator cuff perfectly with 0 pain after surgery
About Dr. Grant Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1740243005
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
