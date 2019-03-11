Dr. Grant Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Penn Memory Center3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dialysis Unit At Chop Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2791
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Dr. Liu is a very calming Dr. with excellent knowledge in his field.
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurology
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Diplopia and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
