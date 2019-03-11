Overview of Dr. Grant Liu, MD

Dr. Grant Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Liu works at Univ Of Penn Gastroenterology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Diplopia and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.