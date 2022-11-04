Overview of Dr. Grant Lohse, MD

Dr. Grant Lohse, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Lohse works at Proliance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Redmond, WA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.