Dr. Grant Lohse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grant Lohse, MD
Dr. Grant Lohse, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Lohse works at
Dr. Lohse's Office Locations
Proliance Orthopaedics & Sports Therapy1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 264-8100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Redmond Office18100 NE Union Hill Rd Ste 330, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 3:45pmTuesday7:30am - 3:45pmWednesday7:30am - 3:45pmThursday7:30am - 3:45pmFriday7:30am - 3:45pm
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lohse saw my 94yo dad (who is hard of hearing) for hand and wrist pain. He spoke in a way that my dad could understand as he evaluated pain, range of motion, reviewed the x-ray and offered treatment options. He was thorough, patient and kind. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Grant Lohse, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1205033784
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Purdue University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
