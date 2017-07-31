See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Grant Macaulay, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (17)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Grant Macaulay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.

Dr. Macaulay works at Stat Medical Care in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upper Eastside Internal Medicine
    210 E 86th St Rm 202A, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 737-0555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Malaise and Fatigue
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 31, 2017
    Dr. MacAulay has been my PCP for several years. I find to be diligent and thorough. His 'bedside manners' are calming and sincere. Although I recently relocated to FL, I travel to NYC to continue seeing him for physicals and routine care due to his professionalism and the trust I have in him.
    Artie Herold in Jupiter, FL — Jul 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Grant Macaulay, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053360719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Macaulay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macaulay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macaulay works at Stat Medical Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Macaulay’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Macaulay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macaulay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macaulay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macaulay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

