Dr. Grant McDougal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grant McDougal, MD
Dr. Grant McDougal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.
Dr. McDougal works at
Dr. McDougal's Office Locations
Main Office8205 E 56th St Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Directions (317) 353-8985
Fresenius Medical Care Irvington1315 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 353-8985
Fresenius Medical Care Greenfield1051 N State St, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 462-4743
Fresenius Medical Care Indiana LLC3007 Dr Andrew J Brown Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Directions (317) 924-8104
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Grant McDougal, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDougal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDougal has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Renal Osteodystrophy and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDougal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
