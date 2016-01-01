See All Nephrologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Grant McDougal, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Grant McDougal, MD

Dr. Grant McDougal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.

Dr. McDougal works at Indiana Nephrology And Internal Medicine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Renal Osteodystrophy and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McDougal's Office Locations

    Main Office
    8205 E 56th St Ste 250, Indianapolis, IN 46216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 353-8985
    Fresenius Medical Care Irvington
    1315 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 353-8985
    Fresenius Medical Care Greenfield
    1051 N State St, Greenfield, IN 46140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 462-4743
    Fresenius Medical Care Indiana LLC
    3007 Dr Andrew J Brown Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 924-8104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North
  • Hancock Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Renal Osteodystrophy
Acidosis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Grant McDougal, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699760983
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
