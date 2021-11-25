Dr. Grant Padley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Padley, MD
Overview of Dr. Grant Padley, MD
Dr. Grant Padley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Padley works at
Dr. Padley's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
The Orthopedic Clinic Association5845 E Still Cir Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 277-6211
-
3
The Orthopedic Clinic Association6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste B1800, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padley?
Great experience from consult to eventual tendon repair surgery on the shoulder. My outcome so far has been fantastic with pain levels going down and arm function working as expected. Outcomes do vary by patient; however, can highly recommend for anyone that requires shoulder surgery.
About Dr. Grant Padley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1144372657
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital
- St Mary's Medical Center
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padley works at
Dr. Padley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Padley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.