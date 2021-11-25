Overview of Dr. Grant Padley, MD

Dr. Grant Padley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Padley works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.