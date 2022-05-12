Dr. Grant Pizzo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Pizzo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Grant Pizzo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Huntley, IL.
Dr. Pizzo works at
Locations
1
Dental Care of Huntley12222 Route 47, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (224) 654-6920
2
Advanced Dentistry140 S Roselle Rd Ste D, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 895-8565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very short wait to be seen. Efficient cleaning and thorough examination. Comfortable surroundings.
About Dr. Grant Pizzo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1356834121
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzo accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzo works at
Dr. Pizzo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.