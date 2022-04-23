See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Grant Redrow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Grant Redrow, MD

Urology
4.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Grant Redrow, MD

Dr. Grant Redrow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with MD Anderson Cancer Center-University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas At Houston Medical School

Dr. Redrow works at Gulf Coast Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Redrow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Urology - Downtown
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1502, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 650-1502
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Urology - Methodist Clear Lake
    2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 957-9658
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Urinary Stones
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Redrow?

    Apr 23, 2022
    Dr. Redrow is the best specialist in urology in Texas. He is highly sought after and must be referred by a physician in order to see him. He is very thorough. I highly recommend him.
    Beverly Banks Therrell — Apr 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Grant Redrow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Grant Redrow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Redrow to family and friends

    Dr. Redrow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Redrow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Grant Redrow, MD.

    About Dr. Grant Redrow, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1316293152
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center-University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas At Houston Medical School
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant Redrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redrow works at Gulf Coast Urology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Redrow’s profile.

    Dr. Redrow has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Redrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.