Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sievertsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- IL
- Joliet
- Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD
Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD
Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Sievertsen works at
Dr. Sievertsen's Office Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-2121
-
2
Christina G. Steil Dermatology Ltd.40 S Clay St Ste 210E, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-3540
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sievertsen?
Dr Sievertsen is one of the best doctors I have ever had. He helped me through some really terrible times I will always be grateful. Most recently I ran out of a very important medication and we have retired and moved to South Carolina. I had not seen a new doctor when COVID 19 broke out and no one was willing to help me as a new patient. I was stressed. I finally called Dr. Sievertsen and he filled the RX. God bless this man. More doctors should be just like him.
About Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1134197619
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sievertsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sievertsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sievertsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sievertsen works at
Dr. Sievertsen has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sievertsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sievertsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sievertsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sievertsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sievertsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.