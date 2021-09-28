Overview of Dr. Grant Skidmore, MD

Dr. Grant Skidmore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Skidmore works at Neurosurgical Specialists Inc in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.