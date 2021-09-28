Dr. Grant Skidmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skidmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Skidmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grant Skidmore, MD
Dr. Grant Skidmore, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Skidmore works at
Dr. Skidmore's Office Locations
Neurosurgial Specialists6261 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 625-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician
About Dr. Grant Skidmore, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972502466
Education & Certifications
- U Ark
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skidmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skidmore accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skidmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skidmore works at
Dr. Skidmore has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skidmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Skidmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skidmore.
