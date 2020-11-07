Dr. Grant Walton, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Walton, DMD
Overview
Dr. Grant Walton, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Walton works at
Locations
-
1
Casa Grande1187 E Cottonwood Ln Ste A, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 277-1904
-
2
Marana13435 N Lon Adams Rd, Marana, AZ 85653 Directions (855) 279-4456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walton?
Dr. Walton is very personable and thorough in giving his patients the best care unique to every situation. His staff is really friendly, fun and makes us feel like family. I highly recommend this office for braces or Invisalign, the time spent there and results are extraordinary!
About Dr. Grant Walton, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952483257
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton works at
326 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.