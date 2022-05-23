Overview of Dr. Grant Wolfe, MD

Dr. Grant Wolfe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Wolfe works at Orion Medical in Canton, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.