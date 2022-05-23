Dr. Grant Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Wolfe, MD
Overview of Dr. Grant Wolfe, MD
Dr. Grant Wolfe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Cherokee Surgical Associates - Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 412, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 924-9656
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolfe was very professional, thorough and reassuring regarding the laparoscopic surgery I needed to repair 2 Inguinal hernias. His friendly and capable staff were actually able to get me scheduled sooner than originally thought possible due to the level of my pre-surgery discomfort. I definitely felt I was in good hands with regards to the entire team. From start to finish the procedure went smoothly and I was kept comfortable throughout the entire process. As I am writing this review I am almost a week post surgery and feel I am healing relatively quickly. Dr. Wolfe has done a great job of ensuring the recovery process has been as reasonably comfortable and pain free as possible. I highly recommend him and his team!
About Dr. Grant Wolfe, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.