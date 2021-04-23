Dr. Grantham Shell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grantham Shell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grantham Shell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saraland, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.
Infirmary Imaging - Saraland95 Shell St, Saraland, AL 36571 Directions (251) 435-2663
Imc Gulf Orthopaedics LLC1720 Spring Hill Ave Fl 3, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-2663
Imc -gulf Orthopaedics LLC831 Hillcrest Rd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 435-2663
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 410-3600Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Shell is very attentive and clearly states the plan of care.
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Shell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shell has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.