Dr. Woodson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Grattan Woodson, MD
Dr. Grattan Woodson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookhaven, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Dr. Woodson works at
Dr. Woodson's Office Locations
Grattan C Woodson MD1418 Dresden Dr NE Unit 225, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (404) 574-2373Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Grattan Woodson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1700981834
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&S
- Mary I Bassett Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodson works at
Dr. Woodson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.