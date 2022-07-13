Dr. Grayson Gremillion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gremillion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grayson Gremillion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grayson Gremillion, MD
Dr. Grayson Gremillion, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Gremillion works at
Dr. Gremillion's Office Locations
-
1
East Jefferson Ear Nose&Throat3645 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-4677Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gremillion?
Dr. Gremillion is an excellent doctor. He clear a buildup in my ear and I can hear a lot better while using my hearing aids. I will definitely be going back to him pretty soon.
About Dr. Grayson Gremillion, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1962701854
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gremillion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gremillion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gremillion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gremillion works at
Dr. Gremillion has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gremillion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gremillion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gremillion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gremillion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gremillion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.