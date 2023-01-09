Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grayson McConnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Grayson McConnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Dr. McConnell works at
Locations
-
1
Upperline Healthcare PC1720 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-8610
-
2
Ut Family Practice Center1100 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2957
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McConnell?
Great young doctor. Patient oriented. Answers questions clearly. Staff is patient oriented as well.
About Dr. Grayson McConnell, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1871026070
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McConnell works at
Dr. McConnell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.