Overview

Dr. Grazyna Piekos-Sobczak, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Warszawie and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Piekos-Sobczak works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.