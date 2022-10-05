Dr. Grazyna Pomorska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomorska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grazyna Pomorska, MD
Overview of Dr. Grazyna Pomorska, MD
Dr. Grazyna Pomorska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Pomorska's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Felt validated. Very thorough and explained everything. Ordered appropriate testing and even communicated to other doctors on my team. Committed to finding the issue and I am very thankful to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Grazyna Pomorska, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1982620837
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS (UNIREMHOS) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pomorska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomorska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomorska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomorska has seen patients for Tension Headache, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomorska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pomorska speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomorska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomorska.
