Overview of Dr. Grazyna Szenkiel, MD

Dr. Grazyna Szenkiel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Szenkiel works at Grazyna Szenkiel MD in Perth Amboy, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.