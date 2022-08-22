Dr. Greg Blaisdell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaisdell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Blaisdell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Greg Blaisdell, MD
Dr. Greg Blaisdell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Limestone Medical Center.
Dr. Blaisdell's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence DePaul301 Londonderry Dr, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 751-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Limestone Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blasdale is a great doctor to work with he listens he has helped me tremendously and he has taken calls from me after hours and on the weekends! Fabulous doctor
About Dr. Greg Blaisdell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235147455
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaisdell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaisdell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaisdell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaisdell has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaisdell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaisdell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaisdell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaisdell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaisdell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.