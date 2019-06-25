Overview of Dr. Greg Blakely, MD

Dr. Greg Blakely, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Blakely works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Endoscopy Center in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.