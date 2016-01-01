Overview of Dr. Greg Cohen, DPM

Dr. Greg Cohen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Cohen works at Dr. Brian Dawson in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.