Dr. Greg Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Diamond, MD
Overview of Dr. Greg Diamond, MD
Dr. Greg Diamond, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Diamond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Diamond's Office Locations
-
1
Hudson Valley Eye Surgeons, P.C.200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 110, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Spectera
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diamond?
I've been seeing Dr. Diamond for many years now. He is very thorough and is able to make early diagnoses to save your sight. My Mom and daughter go to him also and like him very much.
About Dr. Greg Diamond, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801894316
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- St Vincent Hosp
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.