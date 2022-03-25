See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tucker, GA
Dr. Greg Erens, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (106)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Greg Erens, MD

Dr. Greg Erens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Erens works at Northlake Multi Specialty Associates LLC in Tucker, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Erens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northlake Multi Specialty Associates LLC
    1459 Montreal Rd Ste 304, Tucker, GA 30084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 251-3420
  2. 2
    59 Executive Park South NE Ste 2000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Greg Erens, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295761450
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harvard - Beth Israel Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine|Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Erens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erens has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Erens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

