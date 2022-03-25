Overview of Dr. Greg Erens, MD

Dr. Greg Erens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Erens works at Northlake Multi Specialty Associates LLC in Tucker, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.