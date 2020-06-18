Dr. Greg Galler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Galler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Greg Galler, MD
Dr. Greg Galler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wales in Great Britain.
Dr. Galler's Office Locations
Kelsey Seybold Clinic2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-1080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galler has monitored my Crohn's Disease for 5 years now. He and his nurse Ann Clayton work so well together. He has always trusted me as a patient, and believes that I know my body well enough to know when something is off. He is always available, and always takes the time to follow up on issues himself. You're the best, Dr. Galler! And nice picture, by the way :).
About Dr. Greg Galler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1548356827
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- University of Chicago Program
- University of Michigan
- University of Wales in Great Britain
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Galler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.