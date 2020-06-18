See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Greg Galler, MD

Gastroenterology
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Greg Galler, MD

Dr. Greg Galler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wales in Great Britain.

Dr. Galler works at Angela Vo, MPAS, PA-C in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kelsey Seybold Clinic
    2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-1080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 18, 2020
    Dr. Galler has monitored my Crohn's Disease for 5 years now. He and his nurse Ann Clayton work so well together. He has always trusted me as a patient, and believes that I know my body well enough to know when something is off. He is always available, and always takes the time to follow up on issues himself. You're the best, Dr. Galler! And nice picture, by the way :).
    Mindy Long — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Greg Galler, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
    • University of Chicago Program
    • University of Michigan
    • University of Wales in Great Britain
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Galler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galler works at Angela Vo, MPAS, PA-C in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Galler’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Galler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

