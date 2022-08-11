Dr. Greg Griewe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griewe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Griewe, MD
Overview of Dr. Greg Griewe, MD
Dr. Greg Griewe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Griewe's Office Locations
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (919) 895-6340
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-0279
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have had nothing but an excellent experience during my visits and procedures with the staff and Dr. Griewe. He and his staff have answered all of my questions and been very helpful whenever I had an issue. He explained my condition and drew a diagram of the anatomy and what he planned during my procedures. He seemed very busy and was booked up for a couple of months of surgery but told the nurse to schedule me in on a Saturday because it needed to be done. He was not aware that I heard this. Thankful for his care and follow up.
About Dr. Greg Griewe, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205841079
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griewe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griewe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griewe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griewe works at
Dr. Griewe has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griewe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Griewe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griewe.
