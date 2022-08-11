Overview of Dr. Greg Griewe, MD

Dr. Greg Griewe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Griewe works at Sleepmed Therapies Inc. in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.