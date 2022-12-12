See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plant City, FL
Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD

Gynecology
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD

Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Den Haese works at Women's Care Of Brandon in Plant City, FL with other offices in Gibsonton, FL, Lithia, FL and Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Den Haese's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Care of Brandon
    103 Southern Oaks Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8175
  2. 2
    Women's Care of Brandon
    13123 Kings Lake Dr Unit 102, Gibsonton, FL 33534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4826
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Women's Care Of Brandon
    5470 LITHIA PINECREST RD, Lithia, FL 33547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8174
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Women's Care Florida
    515 S Kings Ave Ste 3100, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4825
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Women's Care Florida - Plant City
    2108 Thonotosassa Rd Ste 300, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 816-2395
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr. Den Haese is the first Male OBGYN I have ever liked. He is kind, and patient. He is smart and well informed. He always made me feel comfortable and listed to. I would recommend him to any woman wanting a compassionate and experienced doctor.
    Cheryl Turner — Dec 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD
    About Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558357517
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Den Haese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Den Haese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Den Haese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Den Haese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Den Haese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Den Haese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Den Haese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

