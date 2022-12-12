Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Den Haese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD
Overview of Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD
Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Den Haese works at
Dr. Den Haese's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Care of Brandon103 Southern Oaks Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 588-8175
-
2
Women's Care of Brandon13123 Kings Lake Dr Unit 102, Gibsonton, FL 33534 Directions (813) 608-4826Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Women's Care Of Brandon5470 LITHIA PINECREST RD, Lithia, FL 33547 Directions (813) 588-8174Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Women's Care Florida515 S Kings Ave Ste 3100, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-4825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Women's Care Florida - Plant City2108 Thonotosassa Rd Ste 300, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 816-2395Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Den Haese?
Dr. Den Haese is the first Male OBGYN I have ever liked. He is kind, and patient. He is smart and well informed. He always made me feel comfortable and listed to. I would recommend him to any woman wanting a compassionate and experienced doctor.
About Dr. Greg Den Haese, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1558357517
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Den Haese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Den Haese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Den Haese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Den Haese works at
Dr. Den Haese speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Den Haese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Den Haese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Den Haese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Den Haese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.