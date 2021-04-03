See All Hand Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Greg Halko, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Greg Halko, MD

Dr. Greg Halko, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Halko works at Orthopedic Associates Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halko's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Associates
    3301 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 947-0911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr Halko was very professional and did a grest job with my Husband. He explained everything he was going to do and the out come of the surgery. We were very happy with the care. His staff was always nice and helpful. He made sure my husband was taken care of. He worked him into the surgery schedule to get him taken care of quickly after a work injury that required immediate surgery.
    Shannon Pitts — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Greg Halko, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124114764
    Education & Certifications

    • Hand Surgery-Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia Hand Center
    • University Of Tennessee/ Campbell Clinic
    • Methodist Central Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Halko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halko works at Orthopedic Associates Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Halko’s profile.

    Dr. Halko has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Halko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

