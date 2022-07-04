Dr. Greg Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Holland, MD
Overview of Dr. Greg Holland, MD
Dr. Greg Holland, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland's Office Locations
- 1 85 McNaughten Rd Ste 270, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 863-2745
2
Taylor Anesthesia Consultants LLC275 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 751-4466
3
Greg C Holland MD750 Mount Carmel Mall Ste 390, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 224-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast reduction about 15 yrs ago Dr Holland and I'm very pleased. Just now need to go back and get liposuction on my side boobs
About Dr. Greg Holland, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316991268
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Mount Carmel West
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.