Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greg Horton, MD
Overview of Dr. Greg Horton, MD
Dr. Greg Horton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Ks Med Center|University Of Ks School Of Med
Dr. Horton works at
Dr. Horton's Office Locations
KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Horton and his team did exceptional with my ankle surgery. The medical office is a well oiled machine and always followed up with messages and phone calls within a reasonable time considering how busy they are! I would recommend Dr Horton in a heartbeat to anyone needing ankle/foot surgery. Always make sure you follow his post op instructions!
About Dr. Greg Horton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396854303
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks Med Center|University Of Ks School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.