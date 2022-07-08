Overview of Dr. Greg Horton, MD

Dr. Greg Horton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Ks Med Center|University Of Ks School Of Med



Dr. Horton works at KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.